Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 2,824 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 14,180.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison purchased 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,770,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.22. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $37.98 and a 12-month high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.66.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

