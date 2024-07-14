Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 7,693 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 76.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Northcoast Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total value of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE HWM opened at $79.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.45. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $85.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

