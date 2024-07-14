Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 34,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Calix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $1,201,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $724,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Calix by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $34.79 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $51.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Calix had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.01 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut Calix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

