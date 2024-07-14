Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. AM Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IPGP has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $89.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.53 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.67%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,646.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total value of $83,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,646.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,773 shares of company stock valued at $927,030. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

