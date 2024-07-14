Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 224.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.29.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 3.8 %

SPS Commerce stock opened at $200.55 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.96 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.71.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

