Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 10,862.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.45.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.501 dividend. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.83%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile



Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

