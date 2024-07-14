Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 11,739 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,739 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,575,000. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 913.6% during the fourth quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 306,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 276,071 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,479,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Virtu Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,868,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,851,000 after buying an additional 92,279 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Virtu Financial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,760,000 after buying an additional 86,313 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Stock Performance

VIRT opened at $22.53 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.39.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $366.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

