Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 175,457 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175,457 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $46.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

