Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 175,457 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 175,457 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.18.
Schlumberger Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $46.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.24 and its 200-day moving average is $49.18.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Schlumberger Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock valued at $5,099,893 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
