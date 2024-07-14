Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 3,566 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,645,000. Duality Advisers LP boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 93.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 48,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,278 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in ABM Industries by 60.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in ABM Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $481,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.80.

ABM Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE ABM opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.16. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 12,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $567,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 2,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $103,529.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,704 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Further Reading

