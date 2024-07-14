Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 530 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNSL. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $544.00 to $453.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (down previously from $555.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.00.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 3,778 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.74, for a total value of $1,389,321.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,850 shares in the company, valued at $35,247,879. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $389.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $423.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.01 and a twelve month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $372.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 14.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.99%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

