Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 57,288 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 56.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,288 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EPRT. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 666.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Insider Transactions at Essential Properties Realty Trust

In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $356,317.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 12,712 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $356,317.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,030,472.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 247,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,775 shares of company stock worth $1,641,734. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE EPRT opened at $29.28 on Friday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $29.58. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.31%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.