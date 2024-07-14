Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 84,264 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 73.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,264 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,621,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,129,000 after acquiring an additional 376,641 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,553,000 after acquiring an additional 197,283 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3,518.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 177,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 172,920 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,567 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Stock Performance

HSBC stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.58. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 34.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $789.00.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

