Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $1.08 Million Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,418 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 389,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the fourth quarter worth $1,234,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 914.9% during the fourth quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 124,222 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 111,982 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $14,576,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $1,179,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anónima Price Performance

YPF opened at $21.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.68. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YPF. StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.