Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $1.21 Million Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 67,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,606,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 48.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,969 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 43.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CVB Financial Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF opened at $17.70 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.29.
CVB Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Hovde Group downgraded CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
Insider Transactions at CVB Financial
In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 4,610 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 665,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,641,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 39,910 shares of company stock worth $638,669 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
CVB Financial Company Profile
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
