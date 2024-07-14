Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $1 Million Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,516,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $7,856,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 32,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $799,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $113.87 on Friday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.86 and a 1-year high of $126.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEIS. Citigroup raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AEIS

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.