Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 345.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter worth $89,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hamilton Lane from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $137.39 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $138.30. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.38. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $176.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.72 million. Analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.12%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

