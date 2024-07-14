Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,762,000 after purchasing an additional 705,586 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,601,000 after buying an additional 277,896 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Stericycle by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 583,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,733,000 after acquiring an additional 208,256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Stericycle by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,971,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,720,000 after acquiring an additional 192,045 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Stericycle by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,139,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,396,000 after acquiring an additional 147,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $58.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.11. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

