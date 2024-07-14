Quantbot Technologies LP Trims Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 22.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,257 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.46. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

