QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QS. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 420,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 48,845 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 13.6% in the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 90.1% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23,427 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in QuantumScape by 240.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,256,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,964 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after purchasing an additional 251,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Trading Up 16.9 %

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $8.25 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.38, a quick ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on QS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $125,723.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 267,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,343.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 25,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $125,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 847,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,703 over the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

