Rathbones Group (LON:RAT) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,656.39

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,656.39 ($21.22) and traded as high as GBX 1,796 ($23.00). Rathbones Group shares last traded at GBX 1,792 ($22.95), with a volume of 31,293 shares trading hands.
Rathbones Group Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,748.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,656.39. The company has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,513.73, a PEG ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
Rathbones Group Company Profile
Rathbones Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides individual wealth management, asset management, and related services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom, Channel Island, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Asset Management.
