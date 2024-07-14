Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Macquarie boosted their target price on Reading International from $2.00 to $2.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Reading International has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $3.07.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.05 million for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 93.46% and a negative net margin of 14.77%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Reading International stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,501,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,586 shares during the period. Reading International comprises approximately 1.0% of Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 6.77% of Reading International worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

