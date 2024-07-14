Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $658.12

Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 658.12 ($8.43) and traded as high as GBX 711.50 ($9.11). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 704.50 ($9.02), with a volume of 268,004 shares.

RDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Redrow to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.61) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Redrow to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 643 ($8.24) to GBX 688 ($8.81) in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,100.78, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 697.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 658.41.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

