Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $658.12

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2024

Redrow plc (LON:RDWGet Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 658.12 ($8.43) and traded as high as GBX 711.50 ($9.11). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 704.50 ($9.02), with a volume of 268,004 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Redrow to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.61) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Redrow to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 643 ($8.24) to GBX 688 ($8.81) in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RDW

Redrow Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,100.78, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 4.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 697.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 658.41.

About Redrow

(Get Free Report)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.