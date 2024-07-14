Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,088,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 332,248 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.83% of Redwood Trust worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 641.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Redwood Trust

In other news, CFO Brooke Carillo acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Redwood Trust from $7.75 to $7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.66.

Get Our Latest Report on Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of RWT opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.62 million, a P/E ratio of 101.14 and a beta of 1.58. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 914.29%.

About Redwood Trust

(Free Report)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.