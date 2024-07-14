Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,088,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 332,248 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.83% of Redwood Trust worth $6,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 641.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Redwood Trust
In other news, CFO Brooke Carillo acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Report on Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of RWT opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $935.62 million, a P/E ratio of 101.14 and a beta of 1.58. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43.
Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is currently 914.29%.
About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Redwood Trust
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.