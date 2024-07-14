Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised Regions Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.39.

NYSE:RF opened at $20.47 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $210,379,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $74,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $33,829,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

