Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. Increases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 173.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,926 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Walmart Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of WMT opened at $69.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $70.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

