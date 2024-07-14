Reviewing Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) & The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN)

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) and The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Kering and The Baldwin Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kering N/A N/A N/A The Baldwin Insurance Group -4.29% 9.21% 2.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kering and The Baldwin Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kering 1 5 3 0 2.22 The Baldwin Insurance Group 0 0 3 1 3.25

Earnings and Valuation

The Baldwin Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $41.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.29%. Given The Baldwin Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Baldwin Insurance Group is more favorable than Kering.

This table compares Kering and The Baldwin Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kering $21.17 billion 2.15 $3.23 billion N/A N/A The Baldwin Insurance Group $1.22 billion 3.79 -$90.14 million ($0.92) -42.70

Kering has higher revenue and earnings than The Baldwin Insurance Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.0% of Kering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of The Baldwin Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Kering has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Baldwin Insurance Group has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Baldwin Insurance Group beats Kering on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kering

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, Ginori 1735, Kering Beauté, and Kering Eyewear brands. The company was formerly known as PPR SA and changed its name to Kering SA in June 2013. Kering SA was founded in 1963 and is based in Paris, France.

About The Baldwin Insurance Group

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families. The Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions segment offers Future platform, that manufactures technology-enabled insurance products suite comprises personal, commercial, and specialty lines; specialty wholesale broker business that delivers professionals, individuals, and niche industry businesses; and reinsurance brokerage services. The Mainstreet Insurance Solutions segment provides personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in communities. The company was formerly known as BRP Group, Inc. and changed its name to The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. in May 2024. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

