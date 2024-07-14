Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Stock Up 1.9 %

RMCF opened at $2.16 on Friday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $5.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

