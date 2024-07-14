Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Roundhill Cannabis ETF (BATS:WEED – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $33.09. Approximately 10,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.97.
Roundhill Cannabis ETF Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19.
About Roundhill Cannabis ETF
The Roundhill Cannabis ETF (WEED) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of equities and total return swaps that provide exposure to the global cannabis and hemp ecosystem. WEED was launched on Apr 20, 2022 and is managed by Roundhill.
