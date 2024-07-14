Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Trading 4.2% Higher

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 1,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 30,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$9.96 million, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project that covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

