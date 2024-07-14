SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Stock Performance
Shares of SEAC opened at $6.15 on Friday. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.94.
About SeaChange International
