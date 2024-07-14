SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Stock Price Down 4%

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) fell 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.56. 450,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 775,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

SelectQuote Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SelectQuote

About SelectQuote

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in SelectQuote by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 102,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SelectQuote by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in SelectQuote by 18.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 882.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.