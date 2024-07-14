Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,851 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Semler Scientific were worth $7,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 128.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 32,921 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semler Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semler Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $236.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33.

Semler Scientific ( NASDAQ:SMLR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 32.92%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised Semler Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

