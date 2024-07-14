Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 392,700 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the June 15th total of 325,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.6 days. Approximately 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of AIHS opened at $0.95 on Friday. Senmiao Technology has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 62.60% and a negative net margin of 53.85%.

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Automobile Transaction and Related Services, and Online Ride-Hailing Platform Services. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases.

