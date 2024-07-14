ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,648,259,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69,354.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $580,486,000 after buying an additional 820,465 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $403,034,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 1,073.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 406,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,020,000 after purchasing an additional 371,648 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in ServiceNow by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,239,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,153 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOW. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.60.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $758.49 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $737.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $746.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.