SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Short Interest Update

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 835,600 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the June 15th total of 978,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,178.0 days.

Shares of SGLFF stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. SGL Carbon has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of special graphite, carbon fibers, and composite products in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Graphite Solutions, Process Technology, Carbon Fibers, and Composite Solutions.

