SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF) Short Interest Update

SGL Carbon SE (OTCMKTS:SGLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 835,600 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the June 15th total of 978,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,178.0 days.
SGL Carbon Price Performance
Shares of SGLFF stock opened at $6.93 on Friday. SGL Carbon has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $9.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.
About SGL Carbon
