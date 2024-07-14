Short Interest in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Drops By 25.8%

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the June 15th total of 4,220,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 802,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGIO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,469,000 after buying an additional 1,423,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 800.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 404,297 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,861,000 after acquiring an additional 388,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $6,826,000. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 523,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,651,000 after acquiring an additional 231,164 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $45.88 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $49.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.03.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

