Short Interest in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW) Expands By 28.6%

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRIW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Stock Performance
Shares of AGRIW opened at $0.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.04.
AgriFORCE Growing Systems Company Profile
