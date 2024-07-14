Short Interest in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Decreases By 17.6%

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 7,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Institutional Trading of Akoustis Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 303.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,358,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,823 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 296.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,405,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,500 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $909,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 23.9% during the first quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 817,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $148,000. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Akoustis Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %
Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.
Akoustis Technologies Company Profile
Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Akoustis Technologies
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.