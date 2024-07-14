Short Interest in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Decreases By 17.6%

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,150,000 shares, a drop of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 7,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Akoustis Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 303.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,358,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525,823 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 296.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,405,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,500 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $909,000. Silverback Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 23.9% during the first quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 817,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $148,000. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoustis Technologies Stock Up 3.9 %

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 257.56% and a negative return on equity of 98.96%. The business had revenue of $7.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

