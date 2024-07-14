Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Increases By 46.0%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,096,200 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the June 15th total of 750,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 476.6 days.

Alsea Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of ALSSF stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. Alsea has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.

Alsea Company Profile

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

