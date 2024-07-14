Short Interest in Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Increases By 46.0%

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,096,200 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the June 15th total of 750,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 476.6 days.
Alsea Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of ALSSF stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.98. Alsea has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95.
Alsea Company Profile
