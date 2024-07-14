Short Interest in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Grows By 27.5%

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,100 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the June 15th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of American Outdoor Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $2,314,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 270,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 55,821 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Outdoor Brands by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 66,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $9.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. American Outdoor Brands has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $10.35.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $46.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

