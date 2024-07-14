Short Interest in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Drops By 17.6%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 112,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Get Aptose Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on APTO

Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. ( NASDAQ:APTO Free Report ) (TSE:APS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APTO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.71. 88,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,533. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $5.10.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.