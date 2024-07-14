Short Interest in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Drops By 17.6%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,000 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the June 15th total of 112,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.
Read Our Latest Report on APTO
Institutional Trading of Aptose Biosciences
Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of APTO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.71. 88,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,533. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $5.10.
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aptose Biosciences
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.