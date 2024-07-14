Short Interest in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Decreases By 20.2%

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atrion in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Atrion alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atrion

Institutional Trading of Atrion

Atrion Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Atrion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,344,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Atrion by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,292,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter worth about $1,949,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Atrion in the first quarter worth about $2,299,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in Atrion during the fourth quarter worth about $1,114,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $455.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.86 million, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.68. Atrion has a fifty-two week low of $274.98 and a fifty-two week high of $593.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $454.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.40.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.

Atrion Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

Atrion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atrion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.