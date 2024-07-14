Short Interest in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Decreases By 20.2%

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atrion in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atrion
Institutional Trading of Atrion
Atrion Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $455.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.86 million, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 0.68. Atrion has a fifty-two week low of $274.98 and a fifty-two week high of $593.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $454.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.40.
Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.33 million during the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 7.75%.
Atrion Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.
Atrion Company Profile
Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.
Read More
