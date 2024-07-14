Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Decreases By 19.6%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 495,800 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 617,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,479.0 days.

Azimut Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AZIHF opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47. Azimut has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $29.84.

About Azimut

Azimut Holding S.p.A. engages in the asset management business. It distributes, manages, and promotes financial and insurance products in Italy, Luxembourg, Ireland, Hong Kong, Shanghai, Principality of Monaco, Switzerland, Singapore, Brazil, Mexico, Taiwan, Chile, the United States, Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and Portugal.

