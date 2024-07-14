Short Interest in Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Decreases By 19.6%

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 495,800 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the June 15th total of 617,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,479.0 days.
Azimut Stock Performance
OTCMKTS AZIHF opened at $25.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $27.47. Azimut has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $29.84.
About Azimut
