Short Interest in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Decreases By 19.2%

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.94%.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.