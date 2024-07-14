Short Interest in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Increases By 28.6%

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown Crafts stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Crown Crafts worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Crafts Stock Performance

Shares of Crown Crafts stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.82. Crown Crafts has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

Crown Crafts ( NASDAQ:CRWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $22.58 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

