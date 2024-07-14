Short Interest in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) Decreases By 39.1%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the June 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Gaucho Group stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. Gaucho Group has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $72.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.48.

Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($4.47) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative return on equity of 210.57% and a negative net margin of 709.04%.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

