Short Interest in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Drops By 19.9%

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GKOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Glaukos from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Glaukos from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

In other news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $273,127.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,362,964.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total transaction of $283,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,559,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $273,127.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,362,964.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,411,171 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Iron Triangle Partners LP grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 75.6% during the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 429,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,500,000 after acquiring an additional 184,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at $5,273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Price Performance

Shares of GKOS opened at $121.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $125.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.03.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

See Also

