Short Interest in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Drops By 19.2%

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the June 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golar LNG

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 32.0% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,586,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,303,000 after acquiring an additional 870,233 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,238,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,473,000 after buying an additional 72,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,773,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 74.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,015,644 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $24,436,000 after buying an additional 433,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG by 59.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 888,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after buying an additional 330,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Golar LNG from $34.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Golar LNG from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Golar LNG from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Golar LNG Price Performance

GLNG opened at $34.28 on Friday. Golar LNG has a 1 year low of $19.94 and a 1 year high of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $63.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited designs, converts, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction of natural gas. The company operates through three segments: FLNG, Corporate and Other, and Shipping. It engages in the regasification, storage, and offloading of liquefied natural gas (LNG); operation of floating liquefaction natural gas (FLNG) vessels or projects; transportation of LNG carriers; and vessel management activities.

