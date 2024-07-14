Short Interest in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Decreases By 14.9%

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,800 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the June 15th total of 259,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NAMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Friday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAMS. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,157,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $22,015,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,018,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NAMS opened at $19.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 52 week low of $5.63 and a 52 week high of $26.35.
NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
