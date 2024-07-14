Short Interest in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Decreases By 15.2%

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,300 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 240,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities raised Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Sprott Stock Performance

Sprott stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.11. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.30.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 28.76%.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprott

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the second quarter worth $170,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 107.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the first quarter worth $18,480,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the first quarter worth $554,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott during the first quarter worth $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

